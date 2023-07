LITA FORD Announces US Tour Dates

Rock legend Lita Ford, formerly of The Runaways, has announced US tour dates, stretching through December. Confirmed dates are listed below, and you can buy tickets via Lita's official website, here.

Tour dates:

July

13 - Pickerington, OH - Picktown Palooza

14 - Franklin, OH - JD Legends

15 - Cleveland, OH - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

29 - Bay City, MI - Labadie Rib Fest

August

4 - Newton, NJ - The Newton Theatre

5 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot

7 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip / Sturgis Bike Rally

10 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena

11 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

13 - St. Michael, ND - Spirit Lake Casino

19 - Fort Hall, ID - Shoshone-Bannock Casino

25 - Hankinson, ND - Dakota Magic Casino

September

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Golden Nugget

9 - Hinckley, MN - Rocktember Festival

15 - Plymouth, IN - Plymouth Motor Speedway

16 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

17 - East Greenwich, RI - The Greenwich Odeum

19 - Horseheads, NY - The L

21 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

23 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

24 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

October

21 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

28-November 4 - Tampa - KeyWest, Cozumel - Costa Maya - High Seas Rally Cruise

December

1 - Mexico City, MX - Life After Death Horor Fest

17 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum