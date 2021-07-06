LITA FORD - Fan-Filmed Video From M3 Rock Festival 2021 Streaming

On July 4th, Lita Ford performed at the M3 Rock Festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Setlist:

"Gotta Let Go"

"Larger Than Life"

"The Bitch Is Back" (Elton John)

"Hungry"

"Playin' With Fire"

"Can't Catch Me" (with drum solo)

"Cherry Bomb" (The Runaways)

Only Women Bleed" (Alice Cooper cover)

"Close My Eyes Forever"

"Kiss Me Deadly"

Ford's tour schedule is now as follows:

July

8 - Streator, IL - Northpoint Field

16 - Ashland, VA - Marks & Harrison Pavillion

17 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

19 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel’s

20 - Mentor, OH - Mentor Civic Amphitheater

21 - Lorain, OH - Rockin’ The River Festival

23 - Grover Hill, OH - Wetzel Moto Rally

24 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

31 - Beaver Dam, KY - Rock The Dam Fest