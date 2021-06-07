LITA FORD - Fan-Filmed Video From Pennsylvania's Live United Live Music Fest Available

Lita Ford recently revealed her initial batch of 2021 tour dates, with more shows being announced soon. On June 5th she performed at the Live United Live Music Fest in Sunbury, PA. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Ford's setöist was as follows:

"Gotta Let Go"

"The Bitch Is Back" (Elton John)

"Hungry"

"Playin' With Fire"

"Can't Catch Me"

- drum solo -

"Cherry Bomb" (The Runaways)

"Black Leather" (Sex Pistols)

"Only Women Bleed" (Alice Cooper)

"Close My Eyes Forever"

"Kiss Me Deadly"

Confirmed venues are as listed:

June

11 - Rice Lake, WI - AquaFest

24 - Brainerd, MN - Lakes Jam Festival

25 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

26 - Tulsa, OK - IDL Ballroom

July

1 - Indianapolis, IN - Marion County Fair

4 - Columbia, MD - M3 Rock Festival

8 - Streator, IL - Northpoint Field

16 - Ashland, VA - Marks & Harrison Pavillion

17 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

19 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel’s

20 - Mentor, OH - Mentor Civic Amphitheater

21 - Lorain, OH - Rockin’ The River Festival

23 - Grover Hill, OH - Wetzel Moto Rally

24 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

31 - Beaver Dam, KY - Rock The Dam Fest