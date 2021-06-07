LITA FORD - Fan-Filmed Video From Pennsylvania's Live United Live Music Fest Available
June 7, 2021, 2 hours ago
Lita Ford recently revealed her initial batch of 2021 tour dates, with more shows being announced soon. On June 5th she performed at the Live United Live Music Fest in Sunbury, PA. Fan-filmed video is available below.
Ford's setöist was as follows:
"Gotta Let Go"
"The Bitch Is Back" (Elton John)
"Hungry"
"Playin' With Fire"
"Can't Catch Me"
- drum solo -
"Cherry Bomb" (The Runaways)
"Black Leather" (Sex Pistols)
"Only Women Bleed" (Alice Cooper)
"Close My Eyes Forever"
"Kiss Me Deadly"
For additional info and ticket links, visit: LitaFordOnline.com. Confirmed venues are as listed:
June
11 - Rice Lake, WI - AquaFest
24 - Brainerd, MN - Lakes Jam Festival
25 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
26 - Tulsa, OK - IDL Ballroom
July
1 - Indianapolis, IN - Marion County Fair
4 - Columbia, MD - M3 Rock Festival
8 - Streator, IL - Northpoint Field
16 - Ashland, VA - Marks & Harrison Pavillion
17 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
19 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel’s
20 - Mentor, OH - Mentor Civic Amphitheater
21 - Lorain, OH - Rockin’ The River Festival
23 - Grover Hill, OH - Wetzel Moto Rally
24 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs
31 - Beaver Dam, KY - Rock The Dam Fest