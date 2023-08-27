LITA FORD Featured In Career-Spanning Interview With Drum Legend KENNY ARONOFF (Video)

In the latest episode of The Kenny Aronoff Sessions, drum legend Kenny Aronoff is joined by Lita Ford, delving into themes of authenticity, determination, and the challenges faced by a trailblazer in the male-dominated rock scene. Known for her extraordinary guitar prowess and commanding vocals, Lita opens up about her remarkable journey from lead guitarist of The Runaways to long standing solo success. Throughout the episode, Kenny and Lita explore diverse topics, including the trials of an all-girl rock band, the influence of legendary guitarists like Ritchie Blackmore and Jimi Hendrix, and the enduring impact of Black Sabbath's riffs on Lita's musical evolution.

This engaging dialogue unveils Lita's profound insights and reflections on her journey through the world of rock and roll. From her audacious entry into the music industry as a teenage guitarist to her collaborations with iconic figures like Ozzy and Lemmy, Lita's story is a testament to passion, resilience, and unwavering determination. Together, she and Kenny also delve into the essence of tight-knit touring teams, the significance of parental support, and the art of creating unforgettable guitar solos.

Lita Ford was a guest on the latest episode of Jim Florentine, Don Jamieson, and Eddie Trunk's YouTube series, THAT Rocks!, and revealed that she plans on releasing her long-awaited new studio album in March 2024.

Says Lita: "And so the record is almost done. A couple things I have to fix and change. And it looks like we might be signing with Frontiers. But, you know, they gotta to do me right before I put pen to paper. They're pretty cool over there. So, we're talking March release, '24."

Ford is currently performing US tour dates, stretching through December. Confirmed dates are listed below, and you can buy tickets via Lita's official website, here.

Tour dates:

September

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Golden Nugget

9 - Hinckley, MN - Rocktember Festival

15 - Plymouth, IN - Plymouth Motor Speedway

16 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

17 - East Greenwich, RI - The Greenwich Odeum

19 - Horseheads, NY - The L

21 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

23 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

24 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

October

21 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

28-November 4 - Tampa - KeyWest, Cozumel - Costa Maya - High Seas Rally Cruise

December

1 - Mexico City, MX - Life After Death Horor Fest

17 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum