LITA FORD Live At The Whisky A Go Go; Video Streaming

Rock legend Lita Ford performed at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California on Sunday, March 5. YouTube user, Brian James, has uploaded video footage from the concert, which can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Gotta Let Go"

"Larger Than Life"

"Relentless"

"Hungry"

"The Bitch Is Back" (Elton John cover)

"Playin' With Fire"

"Back To The Cave"

"Can't Catch Me"

"Cherry Bomb" (The Runaways song)

"Black Leather" (Sex Pistols cover)

"Only Women Bleed" (Alice Cooper cover)

"Close My Eyes Forever"

"Kiss Me Deadly"