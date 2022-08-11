LITA FORD Mini Guitar Coming Soon From Axe Heaven

Coming soon from Axe Heaven®, the Lita Ford miniature guitar.

Each Axe Heaven® hand-crafted 1:4 scale ornamental replica mini guitar is exact in its details. History matters when each model is replicated.

Axe Heaven® offer a complete range of rock star mini guitar replicas, custom shop mini guitars, promotional mini guitars, event decor mini guitars and officially licensed mini guitars.



Complete details will be announced soon.

On Sunday, September 4, Lita Ford will headline The Rainbow Bar & Grill's 2022 Backyard Bash. Other bands slated to appear include: John 5, Wednesday 13, The Iron Maidens, and Enuff Z'Nuff.

Admission is free, with a two drink minimum purchase. Doors open at 1 PM. The Rainbow is located at 9015 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California.