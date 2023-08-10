LITA FORD Plans To Release New Album In March, Possibly Via Frontiers Music Srl - "They Gotta Do Me Right Before I Put Pen To Paper"; Video
August 10, 2023, an hour ago
Rock legend Lita Ford, formerly of The Runaways, was a guest on the latest episode of Jim Florentine, Don Jamieson, and Eddie Trunk's YouTube series, THAT Rocks!, and revealed that she plans on releasing her long-awaited new studio album in March 2024.
Says Lita: "And so the record is almost done. A couple things I have to fix and change. And it looks like we might be signing with Frontiers. But, you know, they gotta to do me right before I put pen to paper. They're pretty cool over there. So, we're talking March release, '24."
Ford is currently performing US tour dates, stretching through December. Confirmed dates are listed below, and you can buy tickets via Lita's official website, here.
Tour dates:
August
10 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena
11 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
13 - St. Michael, ND - Spirit Lake Casino
19 - Fort Hall, ID - Shoshone-Bannock Casino
25 - Hankinson, ND - Dakota Magic Casino
September
1 - Las Vegas, NV - Golden Nugget
9 - Hinckley, MN - Rocktember Festival
15 - Plymouth, IN - Plymouth Motor Speedway
16 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center
17 - East Greenwich, RI - The Greenwich Odeum
19 - Horseheads, NY - The L
21 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater
22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
23 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater
24 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage
October
21 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak
28-November 4 - Tampa - KeyWest, Cozumel - Costa Maya - High Seas Rally Cruise
December
1 - Mexico City, MX - Life After Death Horor Fest
17 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum