LITA FORD Plans To Release New Album In March, Possibly Via Frontiers Music Srl - "They Gotta Do Me Right Before I Put Pen To Paper"; Video

Rock legend Lita Ford, formerly of The Runaways, was a guest on the latest episode of Jim Florentine, Don Jamieson, and Eddie Trunk's YouTube series, THAT Rocks!, and revealed that she plans on releasing her long-awaited new studio album in March 2024.

Says Lita: "And so the record is almost done. A couple things I have to fix and change. And it looks like we might be signing with Frontiers. But, you know, they gotta to do me right before I put pen to paper. They're pretty cool over there. So, we're talking March release, '24."

Ford is currently performing US tour dates, stretching through December. Confirmed dates are listed below, and you can buy tickets via Lita's official website, here.

Tour dates:

August

10 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena

11 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

13 - St. Michael, ND - Spirit Lake Casino

19 - Fort Hall, ID - Shoshone-Bannock Casino

25 - Hankinson, ND - Dakota Magic Casino

September

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Golden Nugget

9 - Hinckley, MN - Rocktember Festival

15 - Plymouth, IN - Plymouth Motor Speedway

16 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

17 - East Greenwich, RI - The Greenwich Odeum

19 - Horseheads, NY - The L

21 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

23 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

24 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

October

21 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

28-November 4 - Tampa - KeyWest, Cozumel - Costa Maya - High Seas Rally Cruise

December

1 - Mexico City, MX - Life After Death Horor Fest

17 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum