LITA FORD Returns To The Road In 2024

Rock legend Lita Ford, formerly of The Runaways, has revealed a new batch of tour dates. Catch her live at the following shows:

January

19 - The Ranch - Fort Myers, FL

20 - The Banyan Live - West Palm Beach, FL

February

3 - Coushatta Casino Resort - Kinder, LA (with Warrant)

23 - Newton Performing Arts Center - Newton, NC

24 - Medina Entertainment Center - Hamel, MN (with Steelheart)

March

1 - Thunder Valley Casino Resort - Lincoln, CA (with Bret Michaels)

28 - Motor City Casino - Detroit, MI (with Warrant)

April

5 - Ground Zero Festival - Bandera, TX

6 - The Vanguard - Tulsa, OK (with Last In Line)

13 - Agave Caliente Terraza Casino - Cathedral City, CA

June

12 - Kick Up Kountry Music Festival - Karlstad, MN

22 - Westgate Casino - Las Vegas, NV (with Warrant)

Lita Ford's touring band consists of: guitarist Patrick Kennison, bassist Marten Andersson, and drummer Bobby Rock.

Fan-filmed video of Lita Ford performing "Kiss Me Deadly" live in Sugar Land, Texas at the Smart Financial Centre on December 16, 2023 can be seen below.