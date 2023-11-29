LITA FORD - "Rock 'N' Roll Saves My Life Every Day"; Video

The folks over at Sweetwater have released the video below, along with the following introduction:

"Across two decades, Lita Ford’s indelible vocals and masterful guitar work would take the world by storm, from the inception of the all-femme rock outfit The Runaways to a prolific glam-metal solo career that cranked up the style and showmanship to match her evolving tones. Cowriting and performing alongside the likes of Nikki Sixx and Ozzy Osbourne, Lita was blazing trails through a carefully threaded needle of pop and metal sensibilities.

"Following the release of 1995’s Black, her sixth full-length record, she’d take a hiatus from music for nearly two decades. Conquering motherhood in the interim, she’d reemerge in 2009, axe in hand, to continue the sonic odyssey she’d begun, releasing multiple albums and participating in a laundry list of creative ventures that include penning an autobiography.

"Suffice it to say, there’s a whole heap of life, music, and stories to be told, so Sweetwater’s reaper of riffs, Nick Bowcott, caught up with the legendary Lita Ford. Check it out!"