LITA FORD To Tour The United States In June / July

Lita Ford has revealed her initial batch of 2021 tour dates, with more shows being announced soon! For additional info and ticket links, visit: LitaFordOnline.com. Confirmed venues are as listed:

June

5 - Sunbury, PA - Live United Live Music Fest

11 - Rice Lake, WI - AquaFest

24 - Brainerd, MN - Lakes Jam Festival

25 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

26 - Tulsa, OK - IDL Ballroom

July

1 - Indianapolis, IN - Marion County Fair

4 - Columbia, MD - M3 Rock Festival

8 - Streator, IL - Northpoint Field

16 - Ashland, VA - Marks & Harrison Pavillion

17 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

19 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel’s

20 - Mentor, OH - Mentor Civic Amphitheater

21 - Lorain, OH - Rockin’ The River Festival

23 - Grover Hill, OH - Wetzel Moto Rally

24 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

31 - Beaver Dam, KY - Rock The Dam Fest