LITTLE CAESAR - American Dream Deluxe Edition Due In March

Originally released ten years ago, Little Caesar's American Dream will be reissued on March 18th. A statement from Deko Entertainment reads:

"Due to the amazing response to the re-mastered / repackaged Redemption, we are doing it again, this time with 2012’s American Dream. Deko Entertainment and Little Caesar give you the remastered / repackaged American Dream (Deluxe Edition) with live bonus material including “Dirty Water (Live)” and others. Limited edition autographed bundles available while supplies last at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Holy Roller"

"American Dream"

"Hard Rock Hell"

"Prisoner Of Love"

"In My Mirror"

"Only A Memory Away"

"The Girl's Rockin'"

"Is Your Crazy, Getting' Lazy?"

"Own Worst Enemy"

"Drama Queen"

"Dirty Water"

"Dirty Water" (Live)

"American Dream" (Live)

"Hard Rock Hell" (Live)

"Prisoner Of Love" (Live)