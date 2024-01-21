LITTLE CAESAR Announce Summer 2024 Concert Dates

Los Angeles hard rock veterans Little Caesar have announced three shows in the state of Ohio, June 21-23, calling the run the Buckeye Triple Threat Lost Rock N Roll Weekend. Joining the band on this trek are Nashville rock favorites Charlie Bonnet III and The Gasholes. The venues are as follows:

June

21 - Epic Live - Ashtabula, Ohio

22 - Killing Tree Winery - Dresden, Ohio

23 - Epic Live - Addyston, Ohio

The midwest has historically been a hotbed for hard rock, and Little Caesar are ready to crank up the volume once again. Founding guitarist Loren Molinare says, "Ohio has always been a rocking place for us, going back to 1990 when we played on the KISS Hot In The Shade tour. We ripped it up in Columbus, Dayton, and Cleveland back then, and the Ohio fans were always over the top." He then adds, "For the upcoming June dates we are stoked to be hitting the road with our rock n roll brother, the rocking and rowdy Charlie Bonnet III. It will be three nights of in-your-face rock music."

Loud rock n roll isn't a new thing for Little Caesar. Formed in 1987, the band quickly made their mark on the Los Angeles rock scene, securing a deal with recording giant Geffen Records. Their remake of Aretha Franklin's "Chain Of Fools" hit the Billboard Top 100 chart, and steady exposure on MTV pushed them into the living rooms of rockers around the country. They have toured with legendary acts such as Jane's Addiction, Social Distortion, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and more.