LITTLE CAESAR Vocalist RON YOUNG Discusses KISS, MÖTLEY CRÜE, BOB ROCK And More On Three Sides Of The Coin Podcast; Video

Episode #508 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast is available for streaming below.

A message states: "Little Caesar lead vocalist Ron Young joins us this week to discuss his new autobiography, Judge This Book By Its Cover. He talks about how Little Caesar had everything going for it, signed to Geffen Records, debut album produced by Rob Rock, working with John Kalodner and Jimmy Iovine… and how everything went off the rails. How the band ended up touring with KISS on the Hot In The Shade tour before even releasing their debut album and what Gene Simmons thought of the band. How Bob Rock’s success with Motley Crue changed the debut Little Caesar album. How Ron’s comments to John Kalodner about the Blue Murder album came back to hurt them. What does Ron Young think of band’s using backing tracks and just how far back were KISS using backing tracks?"