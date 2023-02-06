LITTLE CAESAR Vocalist RON YOUNG Releases "Judge This Book By Its Cover" Autobiography

Ron Young, lead vocalist of Little Caesar, shares his story about getting signed by Geffen Records, having Jimmy Iovine and John Kalodner in your corner, Bob Rock producing your debut album and a tour opening for KISS and how having all of that still didn't guarantee success in the music business. As one review on Amazon states, "Probably the most honest book about the music business."

Ron Young had what it takes to make a career in music. He had the talent, the songs, and the backing of a major label (Geffen). His band, Little Caesar, smashed their way onto the music scene—but then it all came crashing down.

Ron’s personal rise and fall began at the hands of an abusive mother. Music was his savior, and rays of hope appeared. However, that hope was ultimately destroyed under constant bad timing, bad luck, and people judging him by how he looked. Then came escape into a heroin addiction and the accompanying darkness. Finally, he found sobriety and a musical resurrection.

Join Ron through his personal story of joy, sorrow, and despair…and find out how he made peace with himself along the way. Through it all, Ron invites you to judge him by his actions, not by what you’ve heard. He urges you to take a closer look…and then judge this book by its cover.

Publisher Steve Olivas, "A runaway favorite, Judge This Book By Its Cover delivers a satisfying emotional connection to Ron Young while it guides the reader through the frustrating maze of his career. We are proud to offer this book to fans of the man, the band, the music industry, and fantastic human interest stories."

Purchase here. Autographed copy available here.