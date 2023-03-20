LIV KRISTINE Debuts "In Your Blue Eyes" Music Video

Liv Kristine has released an official music video for "In Your Blue Eyes", the second single, from her new album, River Of Diamonds, out on April 21 via Metalville Records. The album is available for pre-order here.

River Of Diamonds, the sixth solo album by the queen of Scandinavian gothic metal, continues on the path set by the EP Have Courage Dear Heart ( 2021), which received great international acclaim.

All tracks on the new album were composed by Liv's long-time friend Tommy Olsson (Theatre Of Tragedy, Long Night) at his Black Rider Records studio in Tau, near Liv Kristine's birthplace of Stavanger, Norway.

Carefully spending time with the compositions that kept coming out of Tommy's studio in 2021 and 2022 felt just right, like a yin-yang experience: music and pre-mix (Tommy O.), own lyrics and melodies, the finishing touches (mix & master by Eroc) and visuals (photos by M. Rohbach) merged into exactly the album Liv Kristine had passionately longed for.

"Our Immortal Day" is a duet with the incomparable singer Østen Bergøy (Long Night, Tristania). "I just love that Sisters of Mercy feeling," says Liv about the song.

Fernando (Moonspell) lifted the title track "River Of Diamonds" to a new, magical level. Liv Kristine's sister Carmen Elise Espenæs (Savn, Midnattsol) appears as an exceptional duet partner on the faster track "Love Me High." In addition, Liv's husband, Michael Espenæs, is the voice behind the highly emotional male vocals on Jon Lord's masterpiece "Pictured Within". Another cover, "True Colours" (Cyndi Lauper), was beautifully re-recorded by Ecor (Rocco Cogliati) with keyboards and piano.

"Each song follows a path of strong authenticity and unbound creativity, which is my innermost and first criterion since Theatre Of Tragedy (1995), Deus Ex Machina(1998), and Lovelorn (Leaves’ Eyes)," says Liv about the new album. "The lifeline that flows through all twelve compositions unveils a heart-based personal path, a sense of deeper truth, and a soul vision of pure bliss consciousness - an eternal River Of Diamonds."

Cover and tracklisting below.

River Of Diamonds tracklisting:

"Our Immortal Day"

"No Makeup"

"Maligna"

"Gravity"

"In Your Blue Eyes"

"River Of Diamonds"

"Pictured Within" (Jon Lord cover)

"Shaolin Me"

"Love Me High"

"Serenity"

"If I Am Dreaming"

"True Colours" (Cyndi Lauper cover)

"River Of Diamonds" lyric video: