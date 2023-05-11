LIV KRISTINE Debuts Official Music Video For "River Of Diamonds" Feat. MOONSPELL Frontman FERNANDO RIBEIRO

Liv Kristine has released an official music video for "River Of Diamonds" featuring Moonspell frontman, Fernando Ribeiro. This is the title track of Liv's new album, River Of Diamonds, out now via Metalville Records.

"I’ve know Fernando since touring together in 1996. Through the years he’s been a great, supportive friend and inspiration to me. It’s an honor having Fernando as my duet partner on 'River Of Diamonds'." - Liv Kristine

River Of Diamonds, the sixth solo album by the queen of Scandinavian gothic metal, continues on the path set by the EP Have Courage Dear Heart ( 2021), which received great international acclaim.

All tracks on the new album were composed by Liv's long-time friend Tommy Olsson (Theatre Of Tragedy, Long Night) at his Black Rider Records studio in Tau, near Liv Kristine's birthplace of Stavanger, Norway.

Carefully spending time with the compositions that kept coming out of Tommy's studio in 2021 and 2022 felt just right, like a yin-yang experience: music and pre-mix (Tommy O.), own lyrics and melodies, the finishing touches (mix & master by Eroc) and visuals (photos by M. Rohbach) merged into exactly the album Liv Kristine had passionately longed for.

Order the album here.

River Of Diamonds tracklisting:

"Our Immortal Day"

"No Makeup"

"Maligna"

"Gravity"

"In Your Blue Eyes"

"River Of Diamonds"

"Pictured Within" (Jon Lord cover)

"Shaolin Me"

"Love Me High"

"Serenity"

"If I Am Dreaming"

"True Colours" (Cyndi Lauper cover)

"Love Me High" video:

"In Your Blue Eyes" video:

"River Of Diamonds" lyric video: