LIV KRISTINE Releases Official Lyric Video For 1998 Solo Single "3 A.M." Featuring PARADISE LOST Vocalist NICK HOLMES

Deus ex Machina, Liv Kristine's solo debut from 1998, will be released for the first time on March 1st as a vinyl version, and as a double CD with unreleased bonus tracks.

1995 was the year in which a new star shone in the gothic metal sky with Liv Kristine. To this day, the Norwegian singer with her angelic soprano voice is considered an inspiration for numerous subsequent bands and artists.

After globally acclaimed albums and sold-out tours with Theatre of Tragedy, Liv Kristine signed a contract with Massacre Records in 1997 to realize her first solo album, Deus ex Machina.

At this time, she was completing a Master's degree in English and German studies and commuted between the University of Stuttgart and the recordings in the Illinois studio. At the same time, she continued to tour very successfully with Theatre of Tragedy.

October 27, 1997 was to become a very special date in Liv Kristine's career. On this day, she met Nick Holmes (Host, Paradise Lost). The chemistry between the two exceptional artists was right from the start, and so the jointly composed, beautiful gothic ballad "3 a.m." was the first song for the solo album Deus ex Machina, released in 1998. Although both Nick and Liv have a metal background, the fusion of their two voices created something very special.

But the other songs on Deus ex Machina also unfold a great deal of subtlety, magic, and the power of Liv Kristine's personal charisma. With "Portrait: Ei tulle med øyne blå," based on a children's song from 1905, there is even a song in LIV's native Norwegian on the album. In June 2023, a new interpretation of the song was created together with Geir "Gerlioz" Bratland (Dimmu Borgir, God Seed, The Kovenant, Satyricon), which can now be found on this new re-release of Deus ex Machina as an LP bonus track.

At the age of six, Liv Kristine showed a special receptivity and understanding of music and the different ways of singing. The song "In the Heart of Juliet" describes how she consciously and unconsciously experienced her childhood, the feelings of happiness, her love of magical melodies, the wonders of nature with its seasons and, most especially, the freedom of being. To this day, she describes the special experience of singing as "my magical bubble."

Since she was 15 years old, Liv has been performing with Theatre of Tragedy, Leaves' Eyes, and under her own name on stages large and small in over 60 countries, enchanting audiences with her clear and multi-faceted angelic voice.

To date, this has resulted in 15 albums and numerous collaborations. She was even honored with a Grammy nomination for her balladic duet with Cradle of Filth in 2005.

For Liv Kristine, both as a person and as an artist, authenticity and heart always come first. With the release of Deus ex Machina, she has already proven what a great, independent artist she is and has been inspiring and enchanting people all over the world for over three decades now.

CD Tracklist:

CD1

"Requiem"

"Deus Ex Machina"

"In The Heart Of Juliet"

"3 a.m."

"Waves Of Green"

"Take Good Care"

"Huldra Part I"

"Portrait: Ei Tulle med Øyne Blå"

"Good Vibes Bad Vibes"

"Outro"

CD 2

"In The Heart Of Juliet" (Forever Mix)

"Huldra Part II"

"Good Vibes Bad Vibes" (Dance on Mix)

"3 a.m." (Late Night Version)

"3 a.m." (Club Mix)

"3 a.m." (Radio Mix)

"3 a.m." (Single Edit)

"3 a.m." (No Loop Mix)

"Deus Ex Machina" (Alternative Remix)

"Deus Ex Machina" (Guitar Extended)

"Deus Ex Machina" (Remix)

"Sun In The Stream"

"Sun In The Stream" (Demo 1999)

"Inamorata" (Live)

"Inamorata" (Demo 1999)

"Huldra Part III"

Vinyl Tracklist:

Side A

"Requiem"

"Deus ex Machina"

"In the Heart of Juliet"

"3 a.m."

Side B

"Waves of Green"

"Take Good Care"

"Huldra Part I"

"Portrait: Ei Tulle med Øyne Blå"

"Good Vibes Bad Vibes"

"Outro"