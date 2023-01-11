LIV KRISTINE Signs With Metalville Records; Sixth Album To Arrive This Spring

Liv Kristine, the queen of Scandinavian gothic metal, will release her sixth studio album this spring via Metalville Records.

She started off in her enchanting style and angelic singing manner with five albums composed by Theatre Of Tragedy (1993-2003); her own releases Deus ex Machina (1998), Enter My Religion (2006), Skintight (2010), Libertine (2012), and Vervain (2014); next to five Leaves’ Eyes albums (2004-2015), which gained the bands worldwide attention and recognition.

In 1993, Liv Kristine embarked on a unique and courageous musical path, exploring, redefining, making way, until she became one of the most recognizable voices within the worldwide female voice metal movement.

Her autodidactic way into music and career reflects her strong individuality and courage to create with a free artistic heart, inviting her audience to experience musical and tonal aesthetics on a highly individual and elevating level.

She rose to world-wide fame already in the early '90s with her Norwegian band Theatre Of Tragedy, and then, moreover, as a solo artist, and then in the new millennium with Leaves' Eyes and various projects. For more than 25 years, she’s been and still is a fine inspiration for artists and bands worldwide within her authentic brand of goth, metal, and rock, being nominated for a Grammy Award (2005). Her musical achievements are numerous: for example, a Grammy Award nomination for the song "Nymphetamine" in cooperation with Cradle Of Filth, 500K records sold with Theatre Of Tragedy, touring more than 50 countries, including repeat hits in the official charts with her solo releases and her follow-up band Leaves' Eyes, as well as European club, DJ, dance, rock, and alternative charts. She also lent her voice to title tracks for popular TV series like Tatort and Schimanski. Liv Kristine has released more than 15 full-length albums with her bands since 1995.

Release date for Liv Kristine's sixth solo album - and first for Metalville - will be announced shortly.