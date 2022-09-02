LIV SIN Releases New Digital Single "King Of Fools"; Lyric Video

Liv Sin's new digital single, "King Of Fools", is out now. Save "King Of Fools" on your music provider of choice, here, and watch a lyric video below.

Liv Jagrell has been in the spotlight in the last few months. Her reunion with Sister Sin brought her to the stages of the main festivals across Europe this summer and, earlier, the single “The Process” served as an appetizer for the upcoming album of her own band, Liv Sin. Now, it is time for a second digital single, “King Of Fools”.

"This song is the first song we wrote for the new album, back in 2020 when we all realized that it would take a bit before the live scene would return”, Liv Jagrell comments about “King Of Fools”. “I had some idea of releasing a single here and there, but it didn't planned out that way in the end, we decided to write a whole record instead”.

A new Liv Sin album is expected to be released in 2023. Watch the previously released video for "The Process" below: