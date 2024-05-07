Live Music Venues Within Casinos in 2024

Many go on weekend getaways to play their favorite casino games with friends. They also take advantage of the fantastic restaurants, nightclubs, and luxurious spas in the casinos and hotels. Something that doesn’t get mentioned enough is the music venues and events held inside casinos, which can make a trip extraordinary. Below, we will review some of the top live music venues found inside casinos in 2024.

First on this list is the Borgata Hotel and Casino & Spa, a super popular place among poker lovers. Poker tournaments are held here daily; you can play and show off your poker skills. You can play with over 80 poker tables until your heart’s content. You will also be able to find all of your other favorite poker games here, from a wide variety of slot games to blackjack and baccarat.



In addition to playing at their world-famous casino, you can also enjoy various live shows in their Event Center, which spans more than 30,000 square feet and has ceilings that stand 30 feet tall. It truly is a spectacle when you are standing in this venue, which also has great acoustics for amazing musical performances.

Here, you can enjoy performances from notable comedians like Deon Cole and Sebastian Maniscalco to top artists like Salt-N-Pepa and Debbie Gibson. They also have a Music Box theatre where you can enjoy performances from various genres, including iconic American music from New Kids on the Block and heavy metal and jazz artists.

MGM Grand Resort Detroit

The MGM Grand Resort Detroit has approximately 2,500 video poker machines and slot machines you can try your luck on, plus 160 different types of tabletop games.

When you want to take a break from playing at the casino, you can enjoy quality entertainment, such as fantastic music artists and hilarious comedy acts.



The music venue in this casino has a more laid-back atmosphere, allowing you to relax after an exhilarating day playing in the casino. The AXIS Lounge is the name of the music venue in the MGM Grand Resort Detroit, where live music plays throughout the day while you enjoy some fantastic cocktails.

Foxwoods Resort Casino

With 250 electronic table games and nearly 3,000 slot machines, Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, is a fantastic place to spend time without ever getting bored. This resort is also home to a 30,000-square-foot bingo hall. If you want to enjoy some jazz from famous artists, check out the Premier Theatre.



Performances occur here year-round, so you can enjoy some fantastic music no matter what time of year you visit this casino. To top it all off, you will also find a large selection of excellent bars, restaurants, and lounges with live music performances so you can dance the night away.

Mohegan Sun



The last casino on this list is Mohegan Sun, one of the United States’ largest casinos, with over 300,000 square feet dedicated to providing all your favorite casino games.

Here, you can find over 300 gaming tables and 4,000 slot machines, which means you have a fantastic selection to find the game you enjoy playing the most. Mohegan Sun is the spot for you if you are looking for a top music venue at a casino.

The Mohegan Sun Arena is recognized worldwide as one of the best casino music venues, with over 10,000 seats. This is where top artists go to perform to establish themselves with past performers such as Billy Joel, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Jay-Z. People travel from all around the country to the Mohegan Sun Arena just to see their favorite artists perform some of their top hits. Many people like to make a weekend of the occasion and book into a hotel to enjoy everything the Mohegan Sun offers, including casino games, fantastic food, and great vibes.

If you want to experience traditional country music, head to the Comix Roadhouse for classic, hearty diner food and an excellent performance. The Wolf Den is also another venue found here. It hosts free comedy shows and makes for a superb end to a fun-filled day. If you want to keep partying into the night, there are plenty of bars and nightclubs to choose from, playing your favorite hits all night.



Casinos are fantastic places to visit for a weekend full of excitement and fun. Aside from the excellent casino games you can play as much as you like, there are also music venues playing music from some of the top current artists today. So, what are you waiting for? Book your next weekend getaway at one of the casinos mentioned above.