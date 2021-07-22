Live Nation Celebrates Return To Live Concerts By Offering Fans $20 All-In Tickets; Nearly 1,000 Shows Available From JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH, KISS, ALICE COOPER, SLIPKNOT, And More
July 22, 2021, 2 hours ago
Today, Live Nation announced it is celebrating the Return To Live concerts this summer by offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year. As Live Nation’s outdoor venues across the US begin to open, the time is here to get outside and catch live music with friends, family and loved ones at over 40 Live Nation amphitheaters all across the country. For a limited time only next week, fans will have access to exclusive $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows, including taxes and fees.
The special promotion marks the highly-anticipated return of live music in the US as artists ready to hit the stage and fans can’t wait to see their favorite acts live in-person once again. Participating artists include some of today’s biggest acts across genres including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Pop, Rock, and more. See full list below.
The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting next Wednesday, July 28 at 12 PM, ET/9 AM, PT on LiveNation.com for a limited time only, while supplies last. T-Mobile and Sprint customers can score exclusive 24-hour early access to the $20 all-in tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting Tuesday, July 27 at 12 PM, ET/9 AM, PT.
Participating artists celebrating the Return To Live concerts include:
311
Jason Aldean
Megadeth
3 Doors Down
Jonas Brothers
NF
Alanis Morissette
Judas Priest
Pitbull
Alice Cooper
Kings of Leon
Primus
Brad Paisley
KISS
Rise Against
Brett Eldredge
Korn
Rod Wave
Brooks & Dunn
Lady A
Slipknot
Brothers Osborne
Lil Baby
The Black Crowes
Coheed and Cambria
Lindsey Stirling
The Doobie Brothers
Dierks Bentley
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Florida Georgia Line
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Trippie Redd
Daryl Hall & John Oates
Maroon 5
Zac Brown Band