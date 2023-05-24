LIVING COLOUR Frontman COREY GLOVER - "I Have To Tip My Hat To MICHAEL JACKSON For Helping Our Career"; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Video Interview

Professor Of Rock has shared the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up, an interview with the singer and guitarist from a hard rock band that exploded onto Radio and MTV in the 80s with a song that changed everything, 'Cult Of Personality' by Living Colour, written by singer Corey Glover and guitarist Vernon Reid. The opening riff blew minds and speakers... This band challenged the party all the time pop-metal bands of the moment giving us a dose of reality that set the stage for thinking man's rock and metal. And as we’ll hear in the exclusive interview that follows, they got their big break because the biggest star on the planet who loved their music told MTV if they didn’t put ‘em in heavy rotation he wouldn’t give them his new #1 hit video. The story of 'Cult Of Personality' from the 1988 album Vivid by Living Colour is next!"