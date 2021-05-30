LIVING COLOUR Frontman COREY GLOVER Looks Back On Recording "Funny Vibe" Lockdown Cover With ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE (Video)

Vocalist Corey Glover of Living Colour spoke with Talking Metal's Mark Strigl and John "Ostronomy" Ostrosky on May 20th. Topics include the music he is working on with Mike Orlando, the upcoming tour with Everclear, the Vivid album, his solo albums, his acting in Oliver Stone's 1986 blockbuster film Platoon, recording 'Funny Vibe' with Charlie Benante of Anthrax, 'Jeremy' by Pearl Jam, new Living Colour music that he is working on, Abbie Kearse and Disciples of Verity.

Check out the cover of Living Colour's "Funny Vibe", recorded in May 2020, below.

Benante: "Well, if you gonna cover a Living Colour tune one thing is for sure: you better have someone who can sing. So... why not having Mr. Corey Glover himself?! How cool is that?!

I have a history with Living Colour and this is beyond crazy to me that I get to 'play' with Corey. And even better to do it once again with my online rhythm section partner Ra Diaz (is that a thing now?) and our friend Henry Flury (Butcher Babies).

At a time when rock was increasingly looking beyond its own frontiers for inspiration, Living Colour's Vivid was a genre-mashing stake in the ground, taking hard rock, modern jazz, funk and soul and more and binding them together with an incisive political spirit. The amazing musicianship throughout this music was incredible to take in. It was heavy and aggressive, yet improvisational and inventive. There was a groove to it and it was slamming in the assault.

One of my highlights was having Living Colour join us on Our European tour, it was one of my favorite tours. Night after night I would watch them improvise and create music...it was inspiring.

Here is our version of 'Funny Vibe' with a very special guest Corey Glover. I hope we did it justice."