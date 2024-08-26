LIVING COLOUR's VERNON REID Shows Off His New Signature Reverend Guitar; Video
Vernon Reid stopped by Guitar World HQ in NYC to show off his new signature model by Reverend Guitars. Watch the video below:
In a previous video from Guitar World, Reid plays and discusses some of his favorite Living Colour riffs, including "Cult Of Personality", "Behind The Sun", and more:
And in another Guitar World video, Reid shows some of his favourite riffs that have inspired him:
Living Colour will support Extreme on a month-long September run of their global “Thicker Than Blood Tour.”
For tickets and additional information, please visit extreme-band.com.
Tour dates:
September
4 - The Pub Station - Billings, MT
5 - The Newberry - Great Falls, MT
8 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA
10 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC
12 - River Cree Casino & Resort - Enoch, AB
13 - Grey Eagle Resort and Casino - Calgary, AB
15 - TCU Place - Saskatoon, SK
16 - Casino Regina - Regina, SK
18 - Club Regent Casino - Winnipeg, MB
20 - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium - Thunder Bay, ON
21 - EPIC Event Center - Green Bay, WI
24 - Taft Theatre - Cincinnati, OH
25 - Riviera Theatre - N. Tonawanda, NY
27 - Casino Rama - Orillia, ON
28 - MTELUS - Montréal, QC