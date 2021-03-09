LIVING COLOUR – VERNON REID To Host New Show On SiriusXM’s Volume Channel

SiriusXM has announced that Information Overload with Vernon Reid will launch on Friday, March 12, at 9 PM ET on the Volume channel.

Hosted by musician and Living Colour guitarist, Reid sits down with artists, authors and celebrities to explore how the power of music can help in healing and creating change. Exploring topics from racism and social unrest to cultural moments and the onslaught of information and misinformation in social media, this new monthly program will feature thoughtful discussions about leaning into music as a unifier and helping to create a better world through art.

Listeners can find Information Overload with Vernon Reid on Volume (channel 106), as well as anytime on the SiriusXM app. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Head here for more information.

SiriusXM’s Volume channel is home to a variety of programs dedicated to the conversations about music. Programs include WHOOOSH! hosted by Simon Le Bon, The Jimmy Jam Show, Lefsetz Live, hosted by Bob Lefsetz, Never Meet Your Heroes with Scott Ian, Feedback with Nik Carter and Lori Majewski, Debatable hosted by Mark Goodman and Alan Light, Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk and more.