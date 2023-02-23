LIVING DEAD GIRL Announce New Tour Dates In Support Of Not That Innocent Covers EP
February 23, 2023, 9 minutes ago
“This EP is a love letter to my childhood and the iconic female artists who inspired me to pick up a microphone in the first place," says Living Dead Girl frontwoman Molly Rennick.
“While I did grow up surrounded by rock music, I do also have a lot of nostalgia for the pop music from that era. These songs I chose to cover are songs that I performed for my stuffed animals in my living room when I was four years old. Now as an artist myself, I wanted to dive into that nostalgia and honor these pop stars who inspired me with my own version of their songs.”
Living Dead Girl will release Not That Innocent - The Covers EP, on February 24th. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:
"Get The Party Started" (by P!nk)
"Oops!...I Did It Again" (by Britney Spears)
"Come Clean" (by Hilary Duff)
"Sk8er Boi" (by Avril Lavigne)
"Fighter" (by Christina Aguilera)
In live news, Living Dead Girl has confirmed dates for both the first and second legs of their Not That Innocent Tour. Details are as listed:
March
15 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Gator Tails
16 - Gastonia, NC - The Rooster
17 - Virginia Beach, VA - Scandals Live
18 - Allentown, PA - Club Carrigans
19 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft’s
21 - Elmira, NY - Squatch Den Records
22 - Buffalo, NY - Stamps The Bar
23 - Akron, OH - The Vortex
24 - Saginaw, MI - Hamilton St Pub
25 - Detroit, MI - Diesel Lounge
26 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends Bar & Venue
May
4 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits
5 - Wilmington, NC - Mad Katz
6 - Piedmont, SC - Tribble's Bar & Grill
7 - Carrboro, NC - The Station
10 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone
11 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord
12 - Glasgow, KY - Aj's Restaurant
13 - Huntsville, AL - Shagnasty’s
14 - Birmingham, AL - The Nick