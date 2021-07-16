LIVING DEAD GIRL Announces "Live Exorcism" Live Concert, Virtual Stream

Canadian modern metal powerhouse, Living Dead Girl, whose debut album Exorcism was released last month, has announced Live Exorcism, a limited capacity live concert and virtual stream on Saturday, July 24.

The concert, hosted by The Biltmore Theatre in Oshawa, ON, begin at 7:30 PM, EDT. In-person general admission ticket and VIP packages including early entry, priority seating, a pre-show meet and greet and an exclusive signed poster are available here. Tickets for the livestream, which will also be available to view following the performance, are available for a suggested donation of $10. Head here for additional details on the livestream.

“Join us, whether in-person or virtually, for ‘Live Exorcism!’” says frontwoman Molly Rennick. “We will be performing our debut record in its entirety and streaming the show live. We can’t wait to play ‘Exorcism’ front to back and rock out with you!”

On Exorcism’s 11 banging tracks, Rennick channels her inner “goth girl gone bad” attitude. From the raging, down-tuned riffs of the title track and “Worship Me,” to the infectious, singalong chorus of “Villain,” to the enticing, taunting melodies of “Beautiful” and “Alive,” Rennick commands your full attention.

Exorcism can be ordered at LivingDeadGirl.ca.

"Alive"

"Beautiful"

"Give Up"

"Exorcism"

"Dirty Liar"

"Poltergeist"

"Villain"

"Escape"

"At The Edge"

"Worship Me"

"Stronger"