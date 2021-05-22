LIVING DEAD GIRL Delivers Haunting New Video, “Poltergeist”

Modern metal powerhouse Living Dead Girl has revealed a video for “Poltergeist,” the haunting fourth single from the forthcoming Exorcism debut.

“This song is very different from the first three singles, and we love the ‘90s industrial vibe,” says vocalist Molly Rennick. “The music video is the perfect visual to accompany the song, and I’m really in love with how it turned out. The creepy horror movie aesthetic combined with the choir vocals make for a video that people are telling me gives them chills - the exact reaction I hoped for!”

Exorcism, set for release on June 11, is available for digital pre-order at this location. Additional bundles, including physical CDs, vinyl and exclusive merchandise can be found at LivingDeadGirl.ca.

On Exorcism’s 11 banging tracks, Rennick channels her inner “goth girl gone bad” attitude. From the raging, down-tuned riffs of the title track and “Worship Me,” to the infectious, singalong chorus of “Villain,” to the enticing, taunting melodies of “Beautiful” and “Alive,” Rennick commands your full attention.

"Alive"

"Beautiful"

"Give Up"

"Exorcism"

"Dirty Liar"

"Poltergeist"

"Villain"

"Escape"

"At The Edge"

"Worship Me"

"Stronger"

"Alive":

Formed in 2017, Living Dead Girl’s style is a unique combination of goth-inspired heavy metal meets fellow Canadian frontwoman Avril Lavigne, possessing an amalgam of genres including rock, metal, industrial, goth, pop and punk rock. The music perfectly encapsulates Rennick’s personality, which she admits is a dichotomy of “one wears baby pink and Hello Kitty and listens to pop music, and the other a goth girl in fishnet stockings who listens to dark heavy metal.” The 21-year-old Rennick’s amazing vocal range sees her seamlessly switching from taunting, high-pitched croons, to menacing, harsh barks, to haunting growls with relative ease.

Lyric videos for "Escape" and "Exorcism" can be seen below.