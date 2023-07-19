LIVING DEAD GIRL Release “Dysfunctional” Video
July 19, 2023, 45 minutes ago
Living Dead Girl will release the deluxe edition of their Exorcism album on October 6. Preorder at distrokid.com. New single and video for “Dysfunctional” is streaming below.
"'Dysfunctional' is a song I wrote knowing everyone can relate to it in some way; we all have been in a rocky relationship, or have one specific person in our families that we will always butt heads with. 'Dysfunctional' is expressing the frustration of having to deal with that person, but the song is fun and upbeat, making light that we have all been there. The music video was such a blast to film, it follows the different 'dysfunctional' scenarios that happen every day, and we show them throughout a huge party in a mansion. Everyone is at the party having fun, but at the same time everyone's got their own problems going on." - Molly Rennick
Molly Rennick says, "Our debut record, Exorcism, was released in June of 2021, and it still feels as new and exciting to me now as it did then. We're passing that feeling onto you now, re-releasing Exorcism with six new tracks added onto it, including our new single, 'Dysfunctional'. We reimagined all the artwork and CD design to expand the world of Exorcism."
Living Dead Girl dates:
August (headline)
3 – Lafayette, LA – Freetown Boom Boom Room
4 – Houston, TX – Acadia Bar & Grill
5 – Dallas, TX – Reno’s Chop Shop
6 – Oklahoma City, OK – Grand Royale
10 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios Live
11 – Casper, WY – Oil City Beer Company
August (supporting Raven Black)
12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Leatherheads Sports Bar
13 – Denver, CO – Herman’s Hideaway
15 – Kansas City, KS – Vivo
16 – Springfield, MO – Kiss Bar & Grill
17 – Chicago, IL – The WC Social Club
18 – Dayton, OH – Oddbody’s
19 – Elkhart, IN – Daj (headline date)
20 – Braidwood, IL – Top Fuel Saloon
21 – Knoxville, TN – The Concourse
22 – Nashville, TN – The Cobra
23 – Birmingham, AL – The Nick
24 – Ft. Walton Beach, FL – Downtown Music Hall
25 – Tallahassee, FL – Legacy (headline date)
October (Fall Tour)
20 – West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street
21 – Celebration, FL – Vettes For Vets Car Show
22 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits*
25 – Tampa, FL – Brass Mug*
26 – Satellite Beach, FL – Wynfield’s*
27 – Tallahassee, FL – Legacy*
28 – Winter Park, FL – Conduit***
*with The SoapGirls
***with Icon For Hire
(Photo – Christian Maravelis)