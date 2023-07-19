LIVING DEAD GIRL Release “Dysfunctional” Video

Living Dead Girl will release the deluxe edition of their Exorcism album on October 6. Preorder at distrokid.com. New single and video for “Dysfunctional” is streaming below.

"'Dysfunctional' is a song I wrote knowing everyone can relate to it in some way; we all have been in a rocky relationship, or have one specific person in our families that we will always butt heads with. 'Dysfunctional' is expressing the frustration of having to deal with that person, but the song is fun and upbeat, making light that we have all been there. The music video was such a blast to film, it follows the different 'dysfunctional' scenarios that happen every day, and we show them throughout a huge party in a mansion. Everyone is at the party having fun, but at the same time everyone's got their own problems going on." - Molly Rennick

Molly Rennick says, "Our debut record, Exorcism, was released in June of 2021, and it still feels as new and exciting to me now as it did then. We're passing that feeling onto you now, re-releasing Exorcism with six new tracks added onto it, including our new single, 'Dysfunctional'. We reimagined all the artwork and CD design to expand the world of Exorcism."

Living Dead Girl dates:

August (headline)

3 – Lafayette, LA – Freetown Boom Boom Room

4 – Houston, TX – Acadia Bar & Grill

5 – Dallas, TX – Reno’s Chop Shop

6 – Oklahoma City, OK – Grand Royale

10 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios Live

11 – Casper, WY – Oil City Beer Company

August (supporting Raven Black)

12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Leatherheads Sports Bar

13 – Denver, CO – Herman’s Hideaway

15 – Kansas City, KS – Vivo

16 – Springfield, MO – Kiss Bar & Grill

17 – Chicago, IL – The WC Social Club

18 – Dayton, OH – Oddbody’s

19 – Elkhart, IN – Daj (headline date)

20 – Braidwood, IL – Top Fuel Saloon

21 – Knoxville, TN – The Concourse

22 – Nashville, TN – The Cobra

23 – Birmingham, AL – The Nick

24 – Ft. Walton Beach, FL – Downtown Music Hall

25 – Tallahassee, FL – Legacy (headline date)

October (Fall Tour)

20 – West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street

21 – Celebration, FL – Vettes For Vets Car Show

22 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits*

25 – Tampa, FL – Brass Mug*

26 – Satellite Beach, FL – Wynfield’s*

27 – Tallahassee, FL – Legacy*

28 – Winter Park, FL – Conduit***

*with The SoapGirls

***with Icon For Hire

(Photo – Christian Maravelis)