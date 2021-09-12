LIVING DEAD GIRL Shares Behind The Scenes Footage From "Exorcism" Video Shoot

Earlier this month, Canadian modern metal powerhouse, Living Dead Girl, released a video for "Exorcism", the title track of their debut album, out now. Today, the band invites you to, "Come behind the scenes with us as we create the music video for 'Exorcism'."

“This video contains all the elements that are in the song,” says frontwoman Molly Rennick. “It’s got horror, it’s got sex and overall it has a fun, playful energy. It’s the perfect visual to accompany this track!”

On Exorcism’s 11 banging tracks, Rennick channels her inner “goth girl gone bad” attitude. From the raging, down-tuned riffs of the title track and “Worship Me,” to the infectious, singalong chorus of “Villain,” to the enticing, taunting melodies of “Beautiful” and “Alive,” Rennick commands your full attention.

Exorcism is available here. Additional bundles, including physical CDs, vinyl and exclusive merchandise are available at LivingDeadGirl.ca.

"Alive"

"Beautiful"

"Give Up"

"Exorcism"

"Dirty Liar"

"Poltergeist"

"Villain"

"Escape"

"At The Edge"

"Worship Me"

"Stronger"