LIVING DEAD GIRL To Host Virtual Album Release Party

Canadian metal band Living Dead Girl will issue their debut album, Exorcism, on June 11th. On release date, members of the band will host a free virtual album release party via Facebook Live, beginning at 7 PM Eastern / 4 PM Pacific.

According to vocalist Molly Rennick, “Living Dead Girl is so excited to finally be releasing our debut record to the world. After years of working, it’s all come down to this, and to celebrate, we will be doing a stream live from our Facebook page on the release date, June 11th, at 7pm EST. We will listen to the album start to finish, answer your questions, talk about the writing and recording process, and giveaway a bunch of prizes, including some exclusive Living Dead Girl memorabilia you can’t buy anywhere! Tune in on our Facebook page Friday, June 11th and come celebrate this milestone with us!”

Exorcism artwork and tracklisting:

"Alive"

"Beautiful"

"Give Up"

"Exorcism"

"Dirty Liar"

"Poltergeist"

"Villain"

"Escape"

"At The Edge"

"Worship Me"

"Stronger"

Digital pre-orders can be placed at this location. Additional bundles, including physical CDs, vinyl and exclusive merchandise are available at LivingDeadGirl.ca.

"Alive":

Speaking about Living Dead Girl's music, Molly commented, "Our debut album, Exorcism, was produced in Los Angeles by Mitchell Marlow (In This Moment, New Years Day, All That Remains), and mastered by Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, Metallica, U2). Exorcism features 11 headbangin’ tracks, and is pure energy. This album is a perfect blend of dark and heavy, with fun, upbeat, singalong choruses, and sexy attitude. Living Dead Girl has a broad range of influences, creating an incredibly unique and distinct sound. With vocal range spanning from powerhouse belting to demonic-sounding growls, this is an album you do not want to miss out on."

Lyric videos for "Escape" and "Exorcism" can be seen below.

(Photography by Andrea Hunter)