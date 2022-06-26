LIVING DEAD GIRL Unveil "Escape" Video

Living Dead Girl have released a video for their song "Escape", featuring footage captured by Steve Haining on the 2022 Exorcism Tour.

Catch Living Dead Girl live this summer at the following shows:

August

11 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Orpheum Theatre

12 - El Paso, TX - Raves Club

14 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar & Grill

15 - Haltom City, TX - Haltom Theatre

16 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone

17 - Indianapolis, IN - The Emerson Theatre

18 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends Bar

19 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

Tickets and VIP upgrades are available here.

On Exorcism’s 11 banging tracks, Living Dead Girl vocalist Molly Rennick channels her inner “goth girl gone bad” attitude. From the raging, down-tuned riffs of the title track and “Worship Me”, to the infectious, singalong chorus of “Villain”, to the enticing, taunting melodies of “Beautiful” and “Alive”, Rennick commands your full attention.

Tracklisting:

"Alive"

"Beautiful"

"Give Up"

"Exorcism"

"Dirty Liar"

"Poltergeist"

"Villain"

"Escape"

"At The Edge"

"Worship Me"

"Stronger"

Living Dead Girl is:

Molly Rennick - vocals

Anthony Puddu - guitar

Jordan Storring - bass

Ryan Claxton - drums