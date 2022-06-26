Quantcast

LIVING DEAD GIRL Unveil "Escape" Video

June 26, 2022, 23 minutes ago

Living Dead Girl have released a video for their song "Escape", featuring footage captured by Steve Haining on the 2022 Exorcism Tour.

Catch Living Dead Girl live this summer at the following shows:

August
11 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Orpheum Theatre
12 - El Paso, TX - Raves Club
14 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar & Grill
15 - Haltom City, TX - Haltom Theatre
16 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone 
17 - Indianapolis, IN - The Emerson Theatre
18 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends Bar
19 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

Tickets and VIP upgrades are available here.

On Exorcism’s 11 banging tracks, Living Dead Girl vocalist Molly Rennick channels her inner “goth girl gone bad” attitude. From the raging, down-tuned riffs of the title track and “Worship Me”, to the infectious, singalong chorus of “Villain”, to the enticing, taunting melodies of “Beautiful” and “Alive”, Rennick commands your full attention.

Tracklisting:

"Alive"
"Beautiful"
"Give Up"
"Exorcism"
"Dirty Liar"
"Poltergeist"
"Villain"
"Escape"
"At The Edge"
"Worship Me"
"Stronger"

Living Dead Girl is:

Molly Rennick - vocals 
Anthony Puddu - guitar 
Jordan Storring - bass 
Ryan Claxton - drums

 



