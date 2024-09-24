LIVING GATE Feat. YOB, AMENRA, WIEGEDOOD Members Release "To Cut Off The Head Of The Snake" Music Video

Living Gate will unleash their debut full length, Suffer As One, on October 25 via Relaspe Records. Today, the band shares the official music video for the opening track, “To Cut Off The Head Of The Snake”. Watch the video, created by Jaak De Digitale, below.

The band, featuring Aaron Rieseberg (YOB,) Lennart Bossu (Oathbreaker, Amenra,) Wim Coppers (Oathbreaker, Wiegedood,) and Levy Seynaeve (Wiegedood,) surfaces from the underground to release one of 2024's most unrelenting, old school death metal records. Pre-order Suffer As One on LP/CD/Digital here. Pre-save here.

Suffer As One tracklisting:

"To Cut Off The Head Of The Snake"

"Internal Decomposition"

"Destroy and Consume"

"A Unified Soul"

"Massive Depletion in Eb Minor"

"Suffer As One"

"Ones and Zeroes"

"Hunting Maggots"

"Atoms and Particles"

"Overcome, Overthrow"

"CQC"

"To Cut Off The Head Of The Snake" video:

"Hunting Maggots" lyric video:

A follow up to the Deathlust EP and the Internal Decomposition single, Living Gate's thesis statement is now bold and clear: old school, heavier-than-anything-ever death metal is here to stay. Suffer As One exemplifies all of the strengths of the genre through its sheer ferocity. Off rip, the riffs on "To Cut Off The Head Of The Snake" are equal parts muscular and angular. The blast beats and double-bass stomps suffocate the listener with low end - vocals are utterly guttural and pierce from within. Every moment on Suffer As One feels crucial; riffs, melodies, even vocal phrasings turn on their heads at the drop of a dime, giving way to hellish solos set against technical-meets-bombastic rhythm sections.

With an eye to the future, Living Gate seek to solidify their own take on the genre with tracks like "Destroy and Consume", which leans on a borderline hardcore swagger, crashing it head on with leads and riffs that chug and swirl around into spheres of madness. Elsewhere, Rieseberg carries the torch for the band in "Massive Depletion In Eb Minor", a bass interlude that makes way for the band's massive title track.

Living Gate is:

Wim Coppers: Drums

Aaron Rieseberg: Bass

Lennart Bossu: Guitars

Levy Seynaeve: Guitars and Vocals

(Photo - Geert Braekers)