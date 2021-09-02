LIVING WRECKAGE Featuring Members Of ANTHRAX, SHADOWS FALL And More Debut "One Foot In The Grave" Music Video

Living Wreckage, the new modern metal powerhouse comprised of vocalist Jeff Gard (Death Ray Vision), guitarists Jon Donais (Anthrax, Shadows Fall) and Matt LeBreton (Downpour), bassist Matt Bachand (Shadows Fall, Act Of Defiance) and drummer Jon Morency (Let Us Prey), have unleashed a music video for their new single, “One Foot In The Grave”.

Says bassist Matt Bachand, “'One Foot In The Grave' is a song that would be the anthem for anyone who embraces the ups and downs that life throws at you, no matter how difficult. We felt a simple performance video that encompasses the raw energy of the track was the best way to get that point across.”

The CD EP from Living Wreckage, One Foot In The Grave, contains three tracks that show off the soon-to-be-renowned collective’s blasts of melodic, over-driven power, and is available now as a limited-edition CD here, while both singles are on digital platforms.

The band's first single “Breaking Point” was revealed earlier this year through a music video that can be viewed below:

The as-yet-untitled debut album from Living Wreckage, produced and engineered by Shane Frisby (Unearth, Bury Your Dead), and mixed by Pete Rutcho (Revocation, Falling in Reverse), will be released early next year. More information on the album and additional live performances by the band will be unveiled in the weeks to come by M-Theory Audio.

Living Wreckage is:

Jeff Gard - Vocals

Jon Donais - Guitars

Matt LeBreton - Guitars

Matt Bachand - Bass

Jon Morency - Drums