LIVLØS Reveals Crushing New Single And Video "And Then There Were None"; New Album Available In October

Danish death metal phenomenon, Livløs, have established themselves as an essential new name in the international metal scene. Their brand of Scandinavian melodic death metal, influenced by bands like At The Gates and Carcass, paired with American-rooted death metal in the vein of Death and The Black Dahlia Murder, has already earned the five-piece appearances at Copenhell, Eurosonic and Spot Festival.

Today, the band announce the upcoming release of their new full-length album, And Then There Were None, out October 22 via Napalm Records. The album shines as an ambitious, grandiose and intense work of metal, and a thematic deep dive into life and death on numerous levels.

The band has also revealed the album’s first single and title track, “And Then There Were None”, giving a glimpse of what a colossal masterpiece they are about to unleash! “And Then There Were None” is an impressive display of their modern approach to melodic death metal – with pounding drums, dynamic guitars and punishing vocals! Livløs are the band to watch in metal in 2021.

Watch the music video for “And Then There Were None” below.

On their new album, And Then There Were None, Livløs are audibly on top of their game: scrupulously ripping through nine tight, hard-lined tracks, the band takes no shortcuts while still maintaining a dynamic songwriting style that keeps listeners on their toes throughout the album’s runtime. Album opener and title track “And Then There Were None” sets the pace with punishing vocals and raging death metal riffs, leading into dramatic choruses and guitar solos that display Livløs‘ incredibly multi-faceted talent right off the bat. Only very rarely will the band give listeners time to breathe, like on acoustic intermission “Kistefjael” or the slowed-down, stomping “The Purest Black”, which ends the album experience of And Then There Were None in a triumphant, epic manner. Songs like “Seize The Night” are impressive depictions of singer Niklas Lykke’s broad vocal range, reaching from deep and guttural to high-pitched and ear-piercing sections.

Excellently mixed by Jacob Bredahl (ex-Hatesphere) and mastered by Brad Boatright (known for his work with Obituary, Nails and Torche among others), And Then There Were None is an exceptional display of Livløs‘ confident, modern approach to melodic death metal, meticulously executed from start to finish - revealing more of what it has to offer with every listen. Livløs prove that they are here to stay with And Then There Were None.

And Then There Were None will be available as a digipak CD and digital album, as well as 1LP gatefold black vinyl and an exclusive transparent red 1LP gatefold (limited to 200).

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"And Then There Were None"

"Serpentine Supremacy"

"Mortal Severance"

"Pallbearer"

"Kistefjael"

"Drenched in Turmoil"

"Seize the Night"

"Gallows"

"The Purest Black"

"And Then There Were None" video:

Livløs are:

Niklas Lykke - vocals

Franz Aleksander Posch - guitar

Kenneth Breinbjerg - guitar

Thomas Dannemand Jensen - drums

Søren Frambo - bass

(Photo - Nikolaj Bransholm)