LIZZY BORDEN Announces Appearance In Die Influencers Die Horror Film, Out Now; "My Midnight Things" Soundtrack Video Streaming

After releasing Best of Lizzy Borden, Vol. 2 last year, Lizzy Borden has now announced his feature film acting debut in Die Influencers Die - a blood-splattering, heavy metal-fueled, social media spoofing, feature length horror film starring a legendary cast and a killer soundtrack (including tracks from Metal Blade Records artists Lizzy Borden, The Black Dahlia Murder and Allegaeon). Written and directed by Gary Orona (HBO/Cinemax's Hotel Erotica & The Erotic Traveler), Die Influencers Die is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Lizzy Borden comments: "I had a blast on the set of this twisted little movie. I grew up on low budget splatter flicks from the 60's, 70's and 80's, and 'DID' had that feel. My character has no name, and he seemingly comes out of nowhere, and that made playing him so much fun. I just held on and let him spit his venom."

For more information about Die Influencers Die, plus the official trailer, head here.

In addition, a new soundtrack video for Die Influencers Die, featuring Lizzy Borden's song "My Midnight Things", can be viewed below. The clip was also directed by Gary Orona / Psychoactive Circus Pictures.