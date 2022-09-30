LIZZY BORDEN Discusses Live Video Release "The Murderess Metal Road Show" On New Episode Of Metal Blade Records' "Rewind"

Metal Blade Records has just released a new "Rewind" segment in celebration of the label's 40th anniversary. This "Rewind" features Lizzy Borden, who talks about how the band's live video release "The Murderess Metal Road Show" came about.

Killswitch Engage are the headline act taking over the House of Blues in Las Vegas, NV in celebration of Metal Blade Records 40th Anniversary with support coming from Fit For An Autopsy and Visigoth. The show is set to take place on Wednesday, October 5 and marks the third and final concert commemorating Metal Blade Records momentous anniversary. Comedian Don Jamieson will be the host.

Metal Blade Records founder, Brian Slagel says, "As our 40th anniversary year winds down, we are super excited for our big celebration blowout! I hope you all can come party with us in Las Vegas on October 5th with our friends in Killswitch Engage, Fit For An Autopsy and Visigoth. This is the big celebration of Metal Blade, hope to see you all there!!"

