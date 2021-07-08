LIZZY BORDEN - Give 'Em The Axe, Visual Lies Vinyl Reissues Available In August
July 8, 2021, 37 minutes ago
On August 27, Lizzy Borden will release vinyl reissues of classic albums Give 'Em The Axe (1984) and Visual Lies (1987) via Metal Blade Records. Pre-order your copies in North America and Europe.
The records are available in the following versions:
Give 'Em The Axe vinyl versions:
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- pink / white marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- clear w/ blue & white splatter splash vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- white / blue marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
- white w/ black dust vinyl (US exclusive)
Visual Lies vinyl versions:
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- sunflower yellow marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- clear w/ red & yellow splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- silver vinyl (US exclusive)
- orange w/ black dust vinyl (US exclusive)