LIZZY BORDEN To Appear At Metal Blade Records Museum Every Saturday In April

Metal Blade Records is pleased to announce that Lizzy Borden will be at its Las Vegas, NV-based heavy metal museum every Saturday this month.

Inside the museum, fans will be able to wander the halls of heavy metal history, collected throughout the life and career of Metal Blade's founder and Chairman/CEO, Brian Slagel. You'll see items like old promo materials, old show flyers from the Sunset Strip and beyond, plaques, props from tours and music videos, original promotional photos from bands' album releases, original artwork from bands' cover art, merch, gear, and so, so much more.

Metal Blade Records has also opened up additional museum tours the weekend that both Amon Amarth and Cattle Decapitation are in town on their individual headlining tours.

For a better idea of what the museum holds, check out these videos which offer a quick tour through the museum with Metal Blade's very own, Brian Slagel.

And while out and about in Las Vegas, make sure to stop by Metal Blade Records' store at the Antique Mall Of America. Full of Metal Blade collectibles and out-of-print items that can't be found anywhere else, fans can visit the location to get their fix of rare vinyl, t-shirts, CDs and more. Antique Mall of America 9151 S Las Vegas Blvd # 344 Las Vegas, NV 89123 - directions here.