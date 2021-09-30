LOCK UP To Release The Dregs Of Hades Album In November; "Dark Force Of Conviction" Music Video Posted

Legendary grindcore death metal band, Lock Up, are gearing up to release their new album, The Dregs Of Hades, out in various formats via Listenable Records on November 29. Pre-order here, and watch a video for the single, "Dark Force Of Conviction", below.

Recorded in various parts of the world and mixed by Seba Puente at Audiocustom Studio in Santiago, Chile, the album features the dual vomit storms of Kevin Sharp (Brutal Truth) and the returning Tomas Lindberg (At The Gates, Disfear). Joining the band on skin battery is Adam Jarvis (Misery Index, Pig Destroyer), with grind mammoth Shane Embury (Napalm Death) handling the low-end terror and Anton Reisenegger (Brujeria, Pentagram Chile) providing the rusted six-string riff assault. The visual insanity is the work of Chariot of Black Moth.

Tracklisting:

"Death Itself, Brother Of Sleep" (Intro)

"Hell Will Plague The Ruins"

"The Dregs Of Hades"

"Black Illumination"

"Dark Force Of Conviction"

"Misdirection Thief"

"Dead Legions"

"Triumph Of The Grotesque"

"Nameless Death"

"A Sinful Life Of Power"

"Ashes"

"The Blind Beast"

"Reign On In Hell"

"Crucifixion Of Distorted Existence"

"Dark Force Of Conviction" video:

Lineup:

Kevin Sharp ( vocals)

Tomas Lindberg (vocals)

Adam Jarvis ( drums)

Anton Reisenegger (guitars)

Shane Embury (bass)