LOCKJAW Announce New Distribution Deal; Tour Of Texas Kicks Off Friday

DFW-based metal/hard rock band, Lockjaw, are gearing up to announce their debut full-length studio album. Propelled by the strength of recent singles like “Breaking Point” and “Living In My Head”, the group has announced a new distribution partnership with All Independent Service Alliance (AISAUS). AISAUS has begun this relationship with Lockjaw by re-releasing the band’s previous singles worldwide via The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music.

The group looks to build off this momentum with continued touring, as well as releasing a new single in the coming weeks along with details on the upcoming LP.

Commenting on the band’s new partnership with AISAUS and re-releasing these songs through The Orchard, Lockjaw guitarist Jeff Ogle says: “After spending 2 years writing and recording these songs, we really feel like we’ve accomplished something special. I had no idea how ever changing the music business truly is, and now that we have gone through the creative process with such an incredible producer in Chris Collier (Korn, Prong), it would be a crime not to align ourselves with the same caliber of professionals to release these songs. We are thrilled to enter into this relationship with our friends at AISAUS and The Orchard as our new distribution partners. I can’t wait for everyone to hear these songs!”

Upcoming live dates:

April

7 - Houston, TX - Arcadia Live

8 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

21 - San Antonio, TX - Bonds Rock Bar

22 - Abilene, TX - Heff’s Burger Bar

25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

Lineup:

Jeff Ogle - Guitar

Joe Ortiz - Vocals

Gabriel Ayala - Bass

Scott Letz - Drums

Justin Paul - Lead Guitar