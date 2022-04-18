LOCUST GROVE Releases Official Music Video For Title Track Of Debut LP, The Battle Of Locust

Oklahoma City, OK based Hard Rock band Locust Grove has released the official music video for the title song off of their upcoming, debut LP, The Battle Of Locust. The second single, "The Battle Of Locust" was directed by Plains Media LLC at Cactus Jacks Pinball.

"Huge shout out to Steve McAnally with Red Plains Media for filming and editing this amazing video for us! Thank You Cactus Jacks in Oklahoma City, OK for letting us use your arcade as our set for this video. Thank you to the parents that allowed your child to participate in our music video." - Locust Grove

Locust Grove will release The Battle Of Locust on June 3rd. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"One Foot In The Grave"

"The Battle Of Locust"

"Bluebird"

"S.O.S."

"Sick Of It All"

"Heat My Blood"

"These Hands"

"Why Run"

"Hard To Change"

"Worth My Time"

"Learn To Crawl"

"Days Gone"

"Sick Of It All" lyric video:

Catch Locust Grove live:

June

3 - Whiskey Nights - Oklahoma City, OK

4 - Legends Pub House and Venue - Chickasha, OK

5 - The Venue Shrine - Tulsa, OK

For further details, visit Locust Grove on Facebook.