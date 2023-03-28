LOGAN Feat. First LILLIAN AXE Singer Re-Release One Step Forward, Two Steps Back Album

Logan have re-released the album One Step Forward, Two Steps Back after popular demand requests to bring it back.

The initial pressing quickly sold out, but FnA Records chose not to do a second pressing. After years and years of customers requesting the album, FnA Records has decided to press a second batch to help the constant demand for this album.

Logan, a heavy hitting rock band, was formed in the summer of 1991 when vocalist Johnny Logan Vines (formerly of Lillian Axe) and drummer Mark Kelley teamed up with guitarist Don LaFon and bassist John Jay in Houston, Texas. They immediately began writing songs and playing shows in the Houston area. Later that summer Logan recorded a 4-song demo that gained the attention of multiplatinum producer/engineer Geoff Workman. In January/February of 1992 Logan recorded One Step Closer, a 6-song EP with Geoff Workman working his magic. The 6-song EP fetches a high dollar one eBay - but that full EP is included on One Step Forward, Two Steps Back.

In the summer of 1992 Logan traveled to the East Coast to do a showcase tour. In the winter of '92/'93 bassist John Jay left the band and was replaced by Kelly D. Smith. In the summer of 1993 came another trip to the East Coast. Logan performed together until 1994. During its years Logan opened for such acts as Quiet Riot, Jackyl, Kix, Widowmaker, .38 Special and Zebra, as well as many others. Logan played venues throughout Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the East Coast dates which included a show at The Limelight in Manhattan, New York.

On July 24, 2010 the original lineup of Logan performed a reunion show in Houston, Texas. This was the first time the original line up had performed together since 1993.

One Step Forward, Two Steps Back has been manufactured as a Silver Pressed CD with 16 tracks. Limited amounts of vinyl are still available. Click here to purchase the album.

Tracklisting:

"Sonshine Come"

"Dead Of The Night"

"Sometimes"

"If You Want It"

"How Many Tears"

"Hungry"

"One Way Ride"

"Long Cool Woman"

"It's A Bitch"

"I Am Gone"

"Fool No More"

"Everybody Wants More"

"Love That Kills"

"Long Time Comin'"

"Runnin' With The Wind"

"All Fall Down"

Logan is:

Johnny Logan Vines - Vocals

Don LaFon - Guitars

John Jay - Bass

Mark Kelley - Drums

(Photo - FnA Records)