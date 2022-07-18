London Honours JIMI HENDRIX With Second Historical Blue Plaque; Presentation Video With JEFF BECK & CHRISTONE 'KINGFISH' INGRAM Streaming

On June 10, Jimi Hendrix was honored by the city of London with a second historical Blue Plaque that recognized his contribution to English cultural history.

As part of this special celebration, Jeff Beck and Janie Hendrix unveiled the Blue Plaque while Grammy-award winner, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, helped to celebrate this historic unveiling by performing Hendrix songs on the rooftop of the Hard Rock Hotel London.

Watch the video below:



