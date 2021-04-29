Long Live Rock… Celebrate The Chaos Documentary Feat. Members OF METALLICA, GUNS N’ ROSES, SLIPKNOT, And More To Premiere Exclusively On The Coda Collection On Amazon Prime Video May 1

On May 1, preeminent global distributor and rights management partner for music films Abramorama will have their documentary Long Live Rock... Celebrate The Chaos premiere on The Coda Collection - a unique, subscription streaming offering featuring an exclusive, curated selection of iconic music documentaries, concert films, and episodic series via Amazon Prime Video Channels, paired with a complimentary website exploring new perspectives on music. Starting on June 1 Long Live Rock... Celebrate The Chaos will be available for rent and purchase globally on iTunes, Google Play, Xbox, and PlayStation 5.

“We are beyond thrilled that Long Live Rock... Celebrate the Chaos will be streaming on The Coda Collection. To be on the same platform with documentaries about rock royalty like John Lennon, Jimi Hendrix, Dave Grohl (with his new rock doc What Drives Us debuting on Coda the same weekend as Long Live Rock... Celebrate the Chaos) is truly an honor. As our film celebrates the rock icons of today as well as the genres most passionate fans, we can’t wait for the world to now have a chance to see the film on this well curated music documentary platform," stated director Jonathan McHugh.

Long Live Rock... Celebrate The Chaos is a deep dive into the culture of hard rock music. This genre, beloved by its millions of fans, is often misunderstood and maligned by the media and the music industry. In intimate interviews, the leading titans of rock discuss the genre and the special relationship they have with their audience. Featuring members of Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slipknot, Yoshiki, Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Rage Against the Machine, Greta Van Fleet, Halestorm, and many more.

Viewers will get a front-row seat of what makes hard rock fans want to crowd surf, mix it up in the mosh pit or just throw all caution to the wind by participating in the ultimate community mayhem of the “Wall of Death.” We follow some of these passionate fans as they drop everything to “commune" with their “rockfamily” at music festivals across the U.S. - or wherever the road takes them to celebrate the chaos…that is rock ‘n roll.

For more information, visit LongLiveRockMovie.com.