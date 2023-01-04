Longtime PANTERA Producer STERLING WINFIELD On CHARLIE BENANTE And ZAKK WYLDE Being Brought On Board For Tribute Tour - "An Absolute No-Brainer"

Sterling Winfield, longtime Pantera producer and one of the people look in control of drummer Vincent "Vinnie Paul" Abbott's estate, recently guested on KNON FM 89.3 Reckless Rock Radio. He discussed Pantera's reformation, which features vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, along with Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) on guitar, and Charlie Benante (Anthrax) on drums.

Winfield: "There was no doubt in my mind that he (Charlie Benante) would be the one to take over for Vinnie. Absolute no-brainer. Now, there were some other guitar folks that were brought up. I'll just say this: that it would not have been a good fit, and quite honestly, they would not have been able to pull it off. But it always kept circling back around to Zakk, and after a couple of times, it was, like, again another no-brainer because he knew Dime better than most any other guitar player on the planet knew him. Is it gonna be Dimebag Darrell's exact notes and riffs and everything? No. It's Zakk Wylde, you idiots. It's Zakk."

May

20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Armeets Arena

27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival

30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

31 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

June

2-4 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring

2-4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

5 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

15 - 18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics

22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

28-29 - Lisboa, Portugal - Altice Arena

29 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Festival

July

2 - Bologna, Italy - Return Of The Gods Festival

14-16 - Mansfield, OH - Inkarceration Music & Tattoo Festival

August

4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (with Metallica)

11 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique (with Metallica)

18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium (with Metallica)

25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium (with Metallica)

September

1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium (with Metallica)

7-10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

November

3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center (with Metallica)

10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field (with Metallica)