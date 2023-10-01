LORD DYING - New Album, Clandestine Transcendence, Due In 2024; First Single / Video "I Am Nothing I Am Everything" Available Now

Portland progressive sludge masters Lord Dying will release their new full-length album, Clandestine Transcendence, on January 19th, 2024 via MNRK Heavy. Pre-save / pre-order your copy now at this location.

Comments vocalist / guitarist Erik Olson, “We are super psyched to announce the release of our new album Clandestine Transcendence on MNRK Heavy, recorded by the incredible Kurt Ballou at God City Studios. In addition to our new album, we are premiering the first single / video 'I Am Nothing I Am Everything'. The video was directed by the incomparable Zev Deans, and we couldn’t be happier with the results. We are touring Europe with mighty UK doom legends Conan this Fall. Come out and bang your head! Tour starts in under two weeks. Let’s do this!”

“Ultimately, the album is about self-discovery and becoming what you want to become in the face of adversity, no matter how the cards are stacked against you,” Olson says. “I’m not really a spiritual person. But a lyric on the album talks about the transformation of energy, how matter cannot be created or destroyed. It’s from a scientific standpoint.” He laughs. “But maybe the science is spiritual.”

Clandestine Transcendence artwork and tracklisting:

"The Universe Is Weeping"

"I Am Nothing I Am Everything"

"Unto Becoming"

"Final Push Into The Sun"

"Dancing On The Emptiness"

"Facing The Incomprehensible"

"A Brief Return To Physical Form"

"A Bond Broken By Death"

"Break In The Clouds (In The Darkness Of Our Minds)"

"Soul Metamorphosis"

"Swimming In The Absence"

"The Endless Road Home"

Dates and venues for the aforementioned Conan / Lord Dying European Tour can be found in the official poster, pictured below.

(Photo by Neil DaCosta)