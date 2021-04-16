LORD Hit #1 On Australian Independent Records Charts With Undercovers Vol. 1

Long-running metallers Lord released their new covers album, Undercovers Vol. 1 on April 2nd via Dominus Records. The band stormed the Australian Music Charts, debuting at #7 in the ARIA Australia Artist charts and #1 on the Australian Independent and Independent Records charts for the week beginning April 12th.

Bassist Andy Dowling says comments: "This is the highest chart position in the history for the band and we cannot say thank you enough! To celebrate this historic moment for the band, we have just released new merch and an exclusive CD maxi single of our 'To The Moon And Back' Savage Garden cover, featuring a number of brand new mixes. This CD will be hand numbered, limited in quantity and only available for a limited time while we hope to maintain presence in the charts for as long as we can."

Dowling continues, “Undercovers Vol. 1 is the first instalment of amassing this ever growing collection of cover tracks that Lord have recorded over the years whether it be in the studio or on the stage. There will be many you’re familiar with and there will also be a few surprises. Of course, we couldn’t help ourselves and decided to record two new cover songs for this release, Savage Garden’s 'To The Moon And Back' and Judas Priest’s 'Reckless' and we even threw in two covers from LT’s Blackened Angel project. Artwork has been once again created by the talented Tristan Tait and a hand-numbered limited edition CD release will celebrate the highlights from Volume 1 of our Undercover journey.”

Listen to Lord’s single "To The Moon And Back" below.

Undercovers Vol. 1 is a 23 track release available on Bandcamp as both a digital release and as various bundle packs that includes a T-shirt, and a CD that is hand-numbered and limited to 500 hand-numbered copies only, worldwide.

Both the CD and streaming platforms will have a limited track listing, with Bandcamp being the exclusive destination to own all 23 tracks, which includes two covers by Lord Tim’s Blackened Angel project, as well as over 2 hours of Andy and LT talking about the stories behind the songs. The entire release clocks in at over 3 hours and 40 minutes. Pre-orders are now open.

Tracklisting:

"To The Moon And Back" (Savage Garden cover)

"Judas Be My Guide" (Iron Maiden cover)

"Send Me An Angel" (Real Life cover)

"Of Sins And Shadows" (Symphony X cover)

"Message In A Bottle" (The Police cover)

"Shattered" (Pantera cover)

"Playing To Win" (Little River Band, John Farnham cover)

"Someone’s Crying" (Helloween cover)

"Hard To Live" (Harem Scarem cover)

"Creeping Death" (Live - Metallica cover)

"(I Just) Died In Your Arms" (Cutting Crew cover)

"Reckless" (Judas Priest cover)

"Silent Jealousy" (X Japan cover)

"I Want Out" (Live - Helloween cover)

"The Sun Always Shines On TV" (A-ha cover)

"The Whisper" (Queensryche cover)

"Touch The Fire" (Icehouse cover)

"Wild Child" (Live - W.A.S.P. cover)

"Break The Ice" (John Farnham cover)

"Runaway" (Bon Jovi cover)

"On A Night Like This" (Kylie Minogue cover)

"Madhouse" by Blackened Angel (Anthrax cover)

"Night People" by Blackened Angel (Dio cover)

Lord is essentially a continuation of Dungeon, one of Australia's longest-running heavy metal bands, with over a dozen releases so far. Their last full length album, 2019's Fallen Idols, was Lords’s best selling and best reviewed album to date, reaching #20 in the Australian ARIA charts and #2 on the Australian Independent Labels chart.