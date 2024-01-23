LORD OF THE LOST Announce First US / Canada Tour Dates In Over A Decade

Following the announcement of their first US shows in over 10 years, Lord Of The Lost now announce a full North American tour for fall 2024. The German dark rock unit are set to play a total of 11 shows across the US and Canada, starting in Baltimore, MD on September 13 and finishing in San Francisco, CA on September 28.

Lord Of The Lost will be warming up their North American fans next week, with a performance at 70000 Tons Of Metal, the world's biggest heavy metal cruise, in Miami, FL. Once back in Europe, the band will head out on their already partially sold-out “15 Years of Lord Of The Lost” tour in March, followed by a yet another busy festival summer at several big rock and metal festivals. Set your alarms now as tickets for Lord Of The Lost’s US and Canada tour dates go on sale this Friday, January 26.

Lord Of The Lost state: “After 10 long years of waiting, we are finally heading back to the United States! It has taken too long – not just for us, but for many, many fans. We are overjoyed that the long wait is finally over, and we are finally returning. A little taste of what’s to come is our participation in the 70000 Tons Of Metal, which starts in Miami. So, at least briefly, we will set foot on US soil. In the fall of 2024, we will finally return for headline shows then!”

Tickets are available here.

US / Canada dates:

September (Venues TBA):

13 - Baltimore, MD

14 - New York City / Irving Plaza

15 - Boston, MA

17 - Montreal, QC

18 - Toronto, ON

20 - Cleveland, OH

22 - Minneapolis, MN

24 - Denver, CO

26 - Phoenix, AZ

27 - Los Angeles, CA

28 - San Francisco, CA



The re-release of Lord Of The Lost's cherished album, Swan Songs, is now available for pre-order here and will officially be released on February 16. This momentous edition marks the first time Swan Songs is presented on vinyl, offering fans a unique immersion into the band's acclaimed work.

Originally a standout in Lord Of The Lost's versatile discography, Swan Songs showcases a symphonic and orchestral interpretation of their iconic gothic, metal, and rock fusion. The 10th Anniversary Edition of Swan Songs is a testament to the band's musical versatility, featuring reimagined versions of their songs. These songs, now set against a backdrop of classical and symphonic arrangements, including strings and piano, offer a new emotive depth to their already powerful music. The limited 3LP edition is an essential collector's item, reflecting the band's dedication to their art and their fans.

Swan Songs 10th Anniversary Edition is available in two formats: a 2CD edition and a 3LP black vinyl edition. Both offer a rich auditory experience, with the vinyl edition being a unique and valuable addition to any fan's collection.

Since its inception in 2007 by Chris Harms in Hamburg, Germany, Lord Of The Lost has captivated audiences with their theatrical performances and profound, story-rich lyrics. This re-release is not just a nod to their past but a celebration of their evolutionary journey in music.

Vinyl tracklist:

Side A

"Six Feet Underground"

"Dry The Rain"

"Beyond Beautiful"

Side B

"See You Soon"

"Go To Hell"

"Antagony"

Side C

"Love In A Time Of War"

"October 29"

"Prison"

Side D

"Till Death Us Do Part"

"Afterlife"

"Sober"

"Credo"

Side E

"Porcelain"

"Lost In A Heartbeat"

"Annabel Lee"

"So Good It Hurts"

Side F

"This Life Divided"

"The Sands Of Time"

"If Johnny Cash Was Here"

"Somewhere"

(Photo - Jan Season)