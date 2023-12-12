LORD OF THE LOST Announce First US Performances In Over A Decade

Germany's most rapidly-rising metal success story, Lord Of The Lost, are thrilled to finally announce their highly anticipated return to North American soil. The #1 charting Eurovision finalists - who are currently promoting their first full covers album, Weapons Of Mass Seduction (out December 29) - will perform in the US for the first time in over a decade this coming September 2024. These headline shows mark the monumental return of one of the most intriguing, innovative and important metal cult phenoms in the international scene today, while promising a stellar spectacle that dedicated American fans have anxiously clamoured to witness for far too long.

Lord Of The Lost will embrace North American fans with their refreshing blend of electrified gothic metal and pop-injected heavy rock at two headline performances - the first taking place on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at New York City's Irving Plaza (tickets here), and the second on Friday, September 27, 2024 at The Roxy in Los Angeles, CA (tickets here). Tickets for both dates will go on sale this Friday, December 15 at 10 AM, PT/1 PM, ET. Don't wait - these shows are poised to sell out.

These performance dates follow the band's recently announced early 2024 appearance on the 70,000 Tons of Metal cruise, departing Miami, FL on January 29.

Lord Of The Lost frontman Chris Harms on returning to the US: "After 10 long years of waiting, we are finally heading back to the United States! It has taken too long - not just for us, but for many, many fans. We are overjoyed that the long wait is finally over, and we are finally returning. A little taste of what's to come is our participation in the 70,000 Tons Of Metal, which starts in Miami. So, at least briefly, we will set foot on US soil. In the fall of 2024, we will finally return for headline shows then!"

The announcement of these upcoming US headline dates caps the band's most successful year yet - trailing their participation as finalists in this year's Eurovision Song Contest in May 2023, their most recent studio album, Blood & Glitter, debuting at #1 on the Official German Album Charts, and their performances on tour as direct support to heavy metal legends Iron Maiden for the second time.

But that's not all - Lord Of The Lost are currently touring Europe while gearing up to release their very first covers album, Weapons Of Mass Seduction, out December 29 via Napalm Records. The exciting new offering features the band's fresh take on many genre-blending anthems from different eras and genres. Classic heavy metal track “Turbo Lover”, originally by Judas Priest, meets modern pop hits in songs such as Sia’s “Unstoppable”, Bishop Briggs’ “River” and Zella Day’s “High”. Ultravox’ “Hymn”, followed by Michael Jackson’s legendary “Give In To Me” and Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know”, expand the multifaceted selection even further. With added rougher elements such as heavier vocals, Bronski Beat’s captivating 80s electro pop hit “Smalltown Boy” gets a dark makeover in the hands of Lord Of The Lost. An emotional version of The Pretty Reckless’ “House On A Hill” closes Weapons Of Mass Seduction impactfully.

Lord Of The Lost state: "During the production of our last album, Blood & Glitter, while recording our Roxette cover 'The Look' in Finland, it had already become clear that we had opened Pandora's box. The energy and fun of covering the songs of beloved and respected colleagues and idols was something we were determined to continue. So even before the release of Blood & Glitter we started working on this 'covers album' project, which for us is the perfect dessert to Blood & Glitter, before we embark on the adventure of reinventing ourselves again for a new studio album."

Weapons Of Mass Seduction will be available in the following formats:

- 3 CD Boxset, incl 2 CD 6 pages Digisleeve (Ltd Deluxe Edition) and CD 3 incl 10 acoustic songs, exclusively available in the Deluxe Box + pink Sweatband with black logo, sharped patch and sticker - Napalm Records Mailorder and Lord Shop exclusive – strictly limited to 1000 copies worldwide

- 2 LP Recycled Color Vinyl - Die Hard Edition incl Slipmat, record butler and 12 inch booklet – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive – strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 2 LP Recycled Color Vinyl incl 12 inch booklet - Lord Shop exclusive – strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 2LP Gatefold Recycled Black Vinyl

- 2 CD 6 pages Digisleeve (Ltd Deluxe Edition), 12p booklet

- 1 CD 6 pages Digisleeve, 12p booklet

- Cassette (Pink w/ Black print) - Napalm Records Mailorder and Lord Shop exclusive – strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Weapons Of Mass Seduction tracklisting:

CD1

"Shock To The System" (Billy Idol Cover)

"Unstoppable" (Sia Cover)

"Smalltown Boy" (Bronski Beat Cover)

"Turbo Lover" (Judas Priest Cover)

"Hymn" (Ultravox Cover)

"Give In To Me" (Michael Jackson Cover)

"River" (Bishop Briggs Cover)

"Somewhere Only We Know" (Keane Cover)

"(I Just) Died In Your Arms" (feat. Anica Russo) (Cutting Crew Cover)

"High" (Zella Day Cover)

"House On A Hill" (The Pretty Reckless Cover)

CD2

"The Look" (feat. Blümchen) (Roxette Cover)

"Ordinary Town" (Celebrate The Nun Cover)

"Cha Cha Cha" (Käärijä Cover)

"Judas" (Lady Gaga Cover)

"Children Of The Damned" (Iron Maiden Cover)

"Wig In A Box" (Hedwig and the Angry Inch Cover)

"Bad Romance" (Lady Gaga Cover)

"The Most Radical Thing To Do" (The Ark Cover)

"This Is The Life" (Amy MacDonald Cover)

"It's A Sin" (Pet Shop Boys Cover)

"Ordinary World" (Duran Duran Cover)

CD3 - Ltd Deluxe Edition only

"Starman" (David Bowie Cover)

"Girl, You'll Be A Woman Soon" (Neil Diamond Cover)

"The Days Of Pearly Spencer" (David McWilliams Cover)

"Hey You" (Pink Floyd Cover)

"I Had Too Much To Dream Last Night" (The Electric Prunes Cover)

"Where Do You Go To My Lovely" (Peter Sarstedt Cover)

"Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is A Season)" (The Byrds Cover)

"In The Year 2525 (Exordium & Terminus)" (Zager & Evans Cover)

"All I Have To Do Is Dream" (The Everly Brothers Cover)

"Perfect Day" (Lou Reed Cover)

"Shock To The System" video:

"The Look":

Lord Of The Lost are:

Chris Harms – Vocals, Guitar

Pi Stoffers – Guitar

Class Grenayde – Bass

Gared Dirge – Piano, Synths, Percussion, Guitar

Niklas Kahl – Drums

(Photo - Jan Season)